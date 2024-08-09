On August 9, 2024, Brett Cope, President & CEO of Powell Industries Inc (POWL, Financial), executed a sale of 2,750 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 145,987 shares of Powell Industries Inc. The shares were sold at a price of $162.42, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

Powell Industries Inc, based in Houston, Texas, is a provider of packaged solutions for the control, monitoring, and distribution of electrical power and other critical processes. The company's offerings help manage electrical energy in a variety of industries such as oil and gas refining, transportation, and industrial developments.

Over the past year, Brett Cope has sold a total of 8,250 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at Powell Industries Inc shows a total of 19 insider sales and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Powell Industries Inc were trading at $162.42 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.97 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 15.40, which is below both the industry median of 22.01 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Powell Industries Inc is $69.91 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.32.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.