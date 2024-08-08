On August 8, 2024, Mary Tocio, a Director at Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM, Financial), sold 2,500 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $130.93 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 30,257 shares of the company.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc operates in the childcare and early education industry, providing services designed to support employers and families. The company offers a range of services including child care, back-up care for children and elders, educational advisory services, and tuition assistance management.

Over the past year, Mary Tocio has sold a total of 17,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, where there have been 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc were trading at $130.93 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $7.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 76.14, significantly above both the industry median of 15.71 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $112.83, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16.

This valuation assessment is based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by GuruFocus for past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The ongoing insider selling trends and the current valuation metrics provide critical data points for investors monitoring Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc's stock performance and insider behaviors.

