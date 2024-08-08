On August 8, 2024, Norgeot Peter S Jr, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Entergy Corp (ETR, Financial), executed a sale of 11,472 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 37,888 shares of Entergy Corp.

Entergy Corp, a major utility company, is engaged in the production and distribution of electricity. The company operates in several states across the southern United States, providing electric power to millions of customers and engaging in energy production and retail distribution operations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,472 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within Entergy Corp, where there have been 9 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Entergy Corp were trading at $115.16 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $25.13 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Entergy Corp stands at 14.06, which is lower than the industry median of 14.975 and also below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used to gauge the fair value of stocks, Entergy Corp has a GF Value of $103.15. With the current price of $115.16, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12, indicating that it is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance or stock valuation adjustments.

