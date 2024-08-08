On August 8, 2024, David Sheffield, Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of Global Payments Inc (GPN, Financial), sold 1,651 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $100.73 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 20,531 shares of Global Payments Inc.

Global Payments Inc is a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions delivering innovative services to customers globally.

Over the past year, David Sheffield has sold a total of 3,451 shares of Global Payments Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 8 insider sells and only 1 insider buy.

As of the latest transaction, Global Payments Inc (GPN, Financial) has a market cap of $25.97 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 18.69, which is above the industry median of 17.64. This ratio is also lower compared to the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of the stock is $134.56, indicating that at the current price of $100.73, Global Payments Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.75.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation metrics of Global Payments Inc.

