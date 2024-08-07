On August 7, 2024, William Mosley, CEO of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX, Financial), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company at a price of $93.46 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 654,270 shares of the company.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC is a global leader in data storage solutions, developing amazing products that enable people and businesses around the world to create, share and preserve their most critical memories and business data.

Over the past year, William Mosley has sold a total of 474,444 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction continues a trend seen over the past year, where there have been 25 insider sells and no insider buys at Seagate Technology Holdings PLC.

The stock of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, with a market cap of $20.24 billion, is currently trading at a price-earnings ratio of 62.52, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 22.44. This indicates a premium compared to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC is estimated at $58.18 per share, making the current price of $93.46 appear significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.61.

This valuation assessment is based on historical trading multiples like the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for expected future business performance.

The recent insider selling activity and the current stock valuation metrics provide important data points for investors monitoring Seagate Technology Holdings PLC's stock performance and insider behaviors.

