On August 7, 2024, Director James Smith executed a sale of 5,000 shares of Gartner Inc (IT, Financial) at a price of $478.26 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 584,218 shares of the company.

Gartner Inc (IT, Financial) is a leading research and advisory company that provides insights, advice, and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, legal and compliance, marketing, sales, and supply chain functions across the world.

Over the past year, James Smith has sold a total of 120,968 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Gartner Inc (IT, Financial) shows a total of 48 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

The shares of Gartner Inc (IT, Financial) were trading at $478.26 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $37.04 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 45.78, which is above both the industry median of 26.195 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Gartner Inc (IT, Financial) is estimated at $411.61 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and estimated future performance.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at current price levels.

