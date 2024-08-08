On August 8, 2024, David Hisey, Chief Financial Officer of Stewart Information Services Corp (STC, Financial), executed a sale of 12,649 shares of the company at a price of $69.27 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 55,917 shares of the company.

Stewart Information Services Corp (STC, Financial) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through its direct operations, network of approved agencies, and other companies within its group. The company provides title insurance and transaction-related services for residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,649 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Stewart Information Services Corp shows a total of 1 insider buy and 2 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Stewart Information Services Corp were trading at $69.27 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.931 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 44.73, which is higher than both the industry median of 11.375 and the company’s historical median.

The current stock price compared to the GF Value of $42.35 indicates that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.64.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are interacting with their holdings in the company amidst its current market valuation.

