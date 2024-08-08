President, International Todd Skinner sold 2,900 shares of TransUnion (TRU, Financial) on August 8, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 27,729.2489 shares of the company.

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that provides data and analytics services to help businesses and consumers make informed decisions. The company operates in multiple countries and serves various industries, including financial services, insurance, healthcare, and others.

Over the past year, Todd Skinner has engaged in several transactions involving company shares. The insider has sold a total of 2,900 shares and has not purchased any shares during this period.

The insider transaction history for TransUnion shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. There have been 16 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the latest transaction by Todd Skinner, shares of TransUnion were trading at $85.58. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $16.42 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of TransUnion is estimated at $81.27 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for expected business performance.

This sale by Todd Skinner follows the general trend of insider behavior at TransUnion, where sales have outnumbered purchases, suggesting a pattern that potential investors might consider when evaluating their positions in the stock.

