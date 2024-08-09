On August 9, 2024, President Timothy Turner executed a significant transaction, selling 2,000,000 shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN, Financial). The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 8,095 shares of the company.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. The company provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

The shares were sold at a price of $62.45, valuing the transaction at approximately $124,900,000. This sale has adjusted the insider's stake in the company significantly.

Over the past year, there have been no insider purchases of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc stock. However, there have been 7 insider sales, including the recent sale by the insider. This trend in insider activity can often provide insights into the company's operational and financial health.

The current market cap of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc is approximately $7.83 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 101.70, which is significantly higher than both the industry median and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $43.47 per share, which suggests that the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.44.

The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock, based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sale might prompt current and potential investors to watch the stock closely, especially considering the company's valuation metrics and the recent trends in insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.