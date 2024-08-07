On August 7, 2024, Kim Boyd-leaks, Director at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc (PEBK, Financial), executed a sale of 8,686 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,022.269 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company offers a range of deposit products and provides commercial and consumer loans.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc were priced at $28.91 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $151.81 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 9.66, which is below the industry median of 9.99.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc is estimated at $31.79 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91.

Over the past year, Kim Boyd-leaks has sold a total of 8,686 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, but there have been 5 insider sells in the same period.

This recent sale by Director Kim Boyd-leaks continues the trend of insider sales at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc, which may be of interest to current and potential investors looking to understand insider sentiment and company valuation metrics.

