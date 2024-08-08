On August 8, 2024, Akash Palkhiwala, the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Qualcomm Inc (QCOM, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company at a price of $162.89 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 57,437 shares of Qualcomm Inc.

Qualcomm Inc is a leading developer and innovator in wireless technology, including the creation of semiconductors, software, and services related to wireless technology. The company's products are utilized in mobile devices and other wireless products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 22,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend within Qualcomm Inc, where there have been 34 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Qualcomm Inc were trading at $162.89 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $183.23 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 21.31, which is below the industry median of 30.01.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is $141.28, indicating that at a price of $162.89, Qualcomm Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation trends.

