On August 7, 2024, Jens Holstein, Director at Veracyte Inc (VCYT, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now directly owns 27,878 shares of Veracyte Inc.

Veracyte Inc specializes in genomic diagnostics and is known for its advanced tests that help in the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer, and other diseases. The company's tools aim to reduce unnecessary surgeries and enable precise diagnosis from early assessment stages.

Over the past year, Jens Holstein has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not purchased any shares of the company. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within Veracyte Inc, where there have been no insider buys but 10 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Veracyte Inc were trading at $29 on the day of the transaction. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $2.25 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $30.65, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's value and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.