On August 8, 2024, Calvin McDonald, a Director at The Walt Disney Co (DIS, Financial), purchased 11,756 shares of the company. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this acquisition, the insider now owns a total of 22,312.9 shares of The Walt Disney Co.

The Walt Disney Co, a leading international entertainment and media enterprise, operates in various segments including Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment, and Direct-to-Consumer & International.

Shares of The Walt Disney Co were priced at $85.06 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $156.35 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 33.16, indicating a premium compared to the industry median of 17.965.

According to the GF Value, The Walt Disney Co is considered Modestly Undervalued with a GF Value of $110.44, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77.

Over the past year, Calvin McDonald has engaged in multiple transactions, purchasing a total of 11,756 shares and selling none. The insider transaction history for The Walt Disney Co shows a pattern of 3 insider buys and 5 insider sells over the last year.

This recent purchase by Director Calvin McDonald could be a signal to investors about the perceived value of the stock at current levels, considering the company's valuation metrics and the insider's growing stake.

