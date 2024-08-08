On August 8, 2024, Sumita Pandit, the Senior Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer of Radian Group Inc (RDN, Financial), sold 3,817 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $34.23 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of Radian Group Inc.

Radian Group Inc (RDN, Financial) is a provider of mortgage and real estate services, including mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. The company operates through two segments: Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment provides credit-related insurance coverage, predominantly through private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans originated by mortgage lenders. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, and specialty consulting.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Radian Group Inc shows a total of 10 insider sells and 0 insider buys. This latest sale by Sumita Pandit is part of a broader trend where the insider has sold a total of 3,817 shares over the past year and has not purchased any shares.

As of the date of the sale, Radian Group Inc shares were trading at $34.23, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.16 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 8.92, which is below the industry median of 11.375. This valuation suggests a relatively lower valuation compared to the industry.

The stock's GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, is set at $25.72. With the current price of $34.23, Radian Group Inc is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.33. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation metrics of Radian Group Inc in the context of its current stock price and broader market performance.

