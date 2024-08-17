Insider Sale: EVP & Chief People Officer Deeanne King Sells 15,437 Shares of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Deeanne King, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial), sold 15,437 shares of the company on August 8, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 35,588 shares of T-Mobile US Inc.

Over the past year, Deeanne King has sold a total of 39,765 shares of T-Mobile US Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 79 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

T-Mobile US Inc, a major player in the telecommunications industry, provides a wide range of wireless services to consumers and businesses in the United States. As of the latest trading session, T-Mobile US Inc shares were priced at $190, bringing the market cap of the company to approximately $226.59 billion.

The stock currently has a price-earnings ratio of 24.34, which is above the industry median of 15.645. This ratio is also lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate calculated by GuruFocus, is $149.15 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.27.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts closely monitor insider transactions as they can provide valuable insights into a company's financial health and future prospects. The consistent pattern of insider sales at T-Mobile US Inc could be a point of interest for stakeholders and potential investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

