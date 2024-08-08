Director Lange De Acquires 1,415 Shares of AGCO Corp (AGCO)

On August 8, 2024, Lange De, a Director at AGCO Corp (AGCO, Financial), purchased 1,415 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 8,421.5359 shares of AGCO Corp. The shares were bought at a price of $88.28 per share, with a total transaction amount of $124,916.02.

AGCO Corp is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural equipment. The company offers a wide range of tractors, combines, hay tools, sprayers, forage, and tillage equipment, which are distributed through a combination of approximately 3,150 independent dealers and distributors in more than 140 countries worldwide.

Over the past year, Lange De has engaged in multiple transactions involving AGCO shares, purchasing a total of 2,835 shares. There have been three insider buys and no insider sells in the company over the past year, indicating a possible positive outlook on the stock by insiders.

As of the latest transaction, AGCO Corp has a market cap of approximately $6.528 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 15.62, which is above the industry median of 13.59. This valuation metric is an important indicator of how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, relative to the market or its competitors.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of AGCO Corp is estimated at $129.94 per share, which suggests that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.68.

The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to predict the fair value of a stock, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past business performance, and future business performance estimates.

This recent purchase by Director Lange De might signal a confident stance on the company's future prospects. Investors often look at insider transactions as an indicator of how the people within the company assess the stock's value and future performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.