On August 8, 2024, Paul Paradis, Executive Director & President of Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial), sold 1,645 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 186,272 shares of Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle Inc operates as a financial technology company, providing payment platforms that facilitate payments between consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and India. The company's innovative solutions aim to empower users to take control of their spending while providing retailers with tools to grow their customer base.

Over the past year, Paul Paradis has sold a total of 36,950 shares of Sezzle Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 59 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Sezzle Inc were trading at $102.89, giving the company a market cap of $658.716 million. The price-earnings ratio of Sezzle Inc stands at 16.61, which is above the industry median of 14.66. This ratio suggests a valuation that is higher relative to its industry peers.

Furthermore, with a current stock price of $102.89 and a GF Value of $33.84, Sezzle Inc is considered significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.04. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale comes at a time when the stock is perceived as significantly overvalued according to the GF Value, suggesting a potential reassessment of the stock's intrinsic value might be necessary.

