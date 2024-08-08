Insider Sale: Executive Director & President Paul Paradis Sells Shares of Sezzle Inc (SEZL)

6 minutes ago
On August 8, 2024, Paul Paradis, Executive Director & President of Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial), sold 1,645 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 186,272 shares of Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle Inc operates as a financial technology company, providing payment platforms that facilitate payments between consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and India. The company's innovative solutions aim to empower users to take control of their spending while providing retailers with tools to grow their customer base.

Over the past year, Paul Paradis has sold a total of 36,950 shares of Sezzle Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 59 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Sezzle Inc were trading at $102.89, giving the company a market cap of $658.716 million. The price-earnings ratio of Sezzle Inc stands at 16.61, which is above the industry median of 14.66. This ratio suggests a valuation that is higher relative to its industry peers.

Furthermore, with a current stock price of $102.89 and a GF Value of $33.84, Sezzle Inc is considered significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.04. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale comes at a time when the stock is perceived as significantly overvalued according to the GF Value, suggesting a potential reassessment of the stock's intrinsic value might be necessary.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
