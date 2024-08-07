On August 7, 2024, Carl Dambkowski, the Chief Medical Officer of Apogee Therapeutics Inc (APGE, Financial), sold 7,335 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 287,458 shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc is engaged in the development of therapeutic treatments for various medical conditions. This biopharmaceutical company focuses on innovative solutions to address unmet medical needs.

The shares were sold at a price of $40.67, valuing the transaction at approximately $298,464.45. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 13,330 shares and made no purchases. The company's market cap stands at $2.283 billion as of the last trading price.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys at Apogee Therapeutics Inc, but there have been four insider sells, indicating a possible trend among the company's insiders.

For investors, understanding the valuation metrics such as GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow is crucial to gauge the stock's potential.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors trying to understand the recent activities and sentiments of key executives within Apogee Therapeutics Inc.

