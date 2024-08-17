Michael Henderson, the CEO of Apogee Therapeutics Inc (APGE, Financial), sold 40,000 shares of the company on August 7, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 1,434,487 shares of the company.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of various therapies aimed at treating diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company's focus on innovation and effective treatment solutions positions it as a notable player in the biopharmaceutical sector.

The shares were sold at a price of $40.62 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $1,624,800. This sale has adjusted the insider's stake in the company significantly. Over the past year, Michael Henderson has sold a total of 55,000 shares and has not made any purchases of stock in the company.

The recent trading activity by insiders at Apogee Therapeutics Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases. In the past year, there have been four insider sales and no insider buys. This pattern can be observed in the insider trend data for the company:

On the valuation front, Apogee Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $2.283 billion as of the last trading price. The company's valuation metrics such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are important indicators for investors to consider.

For more detailed information on the valuation of Apogee Therapeutics Inc, investors may refer to the GF Value which provides a deeper insight into the company's fair value considering its historical ratios, past performance, and future earnings projections.

