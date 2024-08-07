On August 7, 2024, Sabir Sami, the Chief Executive Officer of KFC, a subsidiary of Yum Brands Inc (YUM, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 71,051 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $137.16 each, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 67.55 shares of Yum Brands Inc.

Yum Brands Inc operates globally as a quick-service restaurant company, which includes well-known brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell. These brands are recognized worldwide for their distinct flavors and varied menu offerings.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Yum Brands Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. Specifically, there have been zero insider buys and 17 insider sells. The insider, Sabir Sami, has not purchased any shares but has sold a total of 71,051 shares over the same period.

On the valuation front, Yum Brands Inc has a market cap of approximately $38.46 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 25.05, which is above both the industry median of 22.94 and the historical median for the company. This suggests a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own past. The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, is set at $139.78, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sell event by Sabir Sami provides an interesting data point for investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics at Yum Brands Inc.

