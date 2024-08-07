Release Date: August 07, 2024

Positive Points

ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA, Financial) delivered record revenue of $161 million in Q2 2024, a 29% year-over-year increase.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 65% sequentially, resulting in a 700 basis point year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin.

Half of ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)'s regional markets achieved 30% franchise dealer penetration.

Strong market adoption of ACV’s consumer sourcing solution, ClearCar, with nearly 900 dealers live.

AI-optimized pricing and technology initiatives contributed to a 20% volume growth in ACV Transportation and improved operating efficiency.

Negative Points

GMV declined modestly year-over-year, driven by a 19% decrease in GMV per unit due to wholesale price compression.

Used retail sales declined approximately 5% year-over-year, reflecting ongoing affordability challenges and the CDK software outage.

The CDK outage in June negatively impacted revenue and EBITDA, with an estimated loss of over $1 million in revenue and $600,000 in EBITDA.

Increased arbitration cases early in Q2 due to market price declines, although these have since stabilized.

Despite positive trends, the dealer wholesale market still declined roughly 3% year-over-year, indicating a slow recovery.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you elaborate on the signs of progress in the market and the key metrics you focus on to determine recovery?

A: George Chamoun, CEO: Positive signals include new vehicle inventory normalization and increased OEM incentives. The trade-to-wholesale mix is also improving, indicating dealers are starting to wholesale more vehicles as inventories recover.

Q: Can you talk about the commercial opportunity ahead and the landscape for acquisitions in the physical reconditioning auction space?

A: George Chamoun, CEO: We are progressing with our commercial strategy, including integrating with AutoIMS and expanding our reconditioning locations. We now have 10 locations and aim for at least 40 to cover over 80% of the population.

Q: Did you quantify any impact from the CDK outage on your business?

A: George Chamoun, CEO: The CDK outage impacted us by over $600,000 in EBITDA and over $1 million in revenue. However, we still had a fantastic quarter despite this.

Q: How do you see the CDK outage as an opportunity for ACV to work more closely with dealers?

A: George Chamoun, CEO: Dealers are likely to be more cautious about all-in-one systems and may prefer best-of-breed solutions. This could be beneficial for us as we offer strong, specialized products and have a robust tech team.

Q: You mentioned 50% of the market achieving 30% penetration of franchise dealers. Is that dealer count or wallet share?

A: George Chamoun, CEO: That figure refers to the count of dealers working with us, not full wallet share. It’s a milestone indicating initial engagement, with the next goal being to increase wallet share.

Q: What is the attach rate for ACV Capital, and can you discuss new opportunities beyond the core?

A: George Chamoun, CEO: We are pleased with ACV Capital's growth and risk management. We are piloting a new product that bundles ClearCar with ACV Capital to help dealers buy cars from consumers, which we believe has significant potential.

Q: How do you view competitive intensity in the market?

A: George Chamoun, CEO: The competitive landscape has not significantly changed. We respect our competitors but believe we are performing well and gaining market share.

Q: What investments are still needed to reach your targets, and what would margin expansion look like without these investments?

A: William Zerella, CFO: We expect to deliver about 40% of every incremental dollar of revenue to EBITDA, even with ongoing investments. Without these investments, revenue growth would be lower, so it’s not straightforward to separate the impact.

Q: Are you planning any price increases, and if so, are they across the board or targeted?

A: George Chamoun, CEO: We implemented a small fee increase and are targeting $500 in ARPU. We also see opportunities to expand value-added services, which could contribute to revenue growth.

Q: What are your thoughts on the potential for a stronger second half in the used car market?

A: William Zerella, CFO: We are planning for moderate improvement and have raised our revenue guidance. While we see positive trends, we remain cautious due to macroeconomic uncertainties.

