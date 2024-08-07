Revenue: Increased by 6.3% to USD 7.3 billion.

11.2% in local currencies. RYOBI Sales Growth: Mid-single-digit growth led by Outdoor division's strong performance.

Release Date: August 07, 2024

Positive Points

Techtronic Industries Co Ltd (TTNDF, Financial) reported a strong first half with sales increasing by 6.3% to USD 7.3 billion.

The MILWAUKEE business delivered an 11.2% sales growth in local currencies, maintaining its position as the global #1 professional tools brand.

Gross profit increased by USD 219 million to USD 2.92 billion, with a margin increase of 67 basis points to 39.9%.

The company achieved record first half free cash flow of over $500 million.

Net profit increased by 15.7% to $550 million, with margins improved by 60 basis points to 7.5%.

Negative Points

SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales increased by 24 basis points to 31.5%, mainly due to a 54 basis points increase in R&D spend.

Trade receivables increased by 6 days compared to the same period last year, reflecting timing issues in sales and procurements.

The effective tax rate increased to 7.3% from 6.9% reported last year.

The company faces challenges in some consumer segments, such as hard, rigid, and flex, which dragged overall consumer business growth.

The geopolitical risks and potential tariffs pose a challenge, although the company has diversified its manufacturing footprint.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Given the macroeconomic changes in the U.S., such as job creation slowdown and PMI slowdown, how confident are you about the second half outlook? Will you continue aggressive strategies for new product launches or slow down investments?

A: From a MILWAUKEE standpoint, our focus on multiple verticals and big projects globally gives us confidence. Despite residential and downtown commercial construction slowing down, other projects continue to flourish. On the consumer front, we have taken share and expanded product categories, continuing to win globally regardless of market conditions. - Steven Richman, CEO

Q: Stanley Black & Decker mentioned growing sales at 2x to 3x GDP. Is this due to overall power tool demand or are they gaining market share? Also, can you comment on Makita retreating from the U.S.?

A: We view ourselves as a solution company focused on user needs, driving productivity and safety. Our approach is different from Stanley Black & Decker, and our growth numbers speak for themselves. Regarding Makita, their different market approach has led to their retreat, while our relentless focus on the user has created a groundswell of demand. - Steven Richman, CEO and Shane Moll, Group President of MILWAUKEE Power Tools

Q: What is the revenue contribution from data centers, power grids, and renewables? How significant are these markets to your growth? Are solutions for data centers transferable to other markets?

A: These are not new opportunities for us; we've been involved in these sectors for over 10 years. While we don't disclose specific sizes, these markets are vast and growing. Our solutions are often applicable across different segments, but we also develop unique solutions for specific applications. - Steven Richman, CEO and Shane Moll, Group President of MILWAUKEE Power Tools

Q: With strong first-half gross profit margins close to 40%, is there more upside in profitability? How are you positioning your supply chain footprint against geopolitical risks?

A: We expect gross margins to continue improving, driven by MILWAUKEE's growth, new product innovation, and productivity in our facilities. We will reinvest in technology and innovation. Our diversified global manufacturing footprint allows us to adapt to geopolitical risks effectively. - Steven Richman, CEO and Frank Chan, CFO

Q: How significant is the value pro segment within the overall RYOBI business? Did it grow faster than the 6% for RYOBI in the first half? How do you tackle sluggish segments like hard, rigid, or flex?

A: The value pro segment is less than 20% today but grows significantly during residential booms. The overall consumer segment remains strong. For other sluggish segments, we focus on driving profitability and innovation to grow these businesses with our distribution partners. - Steven Richman, CEO

Q: How flexible is your production capacity to switch around in case of potential tariffs from China?

A: Our global manufacturing and supply chain footprint allows us to adapt to any macro political situation. We have manufacturing capabilities in multiple locations, including the U.S., Mexico, Vietnam, PRC, and Europe. - Steven Richman, CEO

Q: Do you have a long-term target for gross margin?

A: We don't have a specific target, but we aim to continue improving gross margins through reinvestment in technology and innovation. - Horst Pudwill, Chairman

