Q1 2025 Cummins India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Cummins India Limited Q1 FY 2024-2025 earnings conference call. We hope you are all keeping safe and healthy. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand the conference over to Mr. Ashwath Ram, Managing Director, Cummins India Limited.



Thank you and over to you, Mr. Ram.



Ashwath Ram - Cummins India Ltd - Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I hope all of you are doing well and staying safe, and healthy we welcome to the Cummins India Limited Q1 2024-2025 earnings conference call. My name is Ashwath Ram, and I'm the Managing Director of Cummins India Limited. Joining me on the call today is Ajay Patil, Chief financial officer of Cummins India Limited. Thank you all for joining us today. We are happy to announce that CIL reported strong results for the quarter, driven by stable domestic demand, while export revenue is at similar levels as the prior quarter.



I would now like to share the financial results of Q1 FY '25 financial results for the quarter ended June 30,