Vinci Partners Investments Ltd (VINP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Fee-Related Earnings Amid Market Challenges

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd (VINP) reports a 25% increase in fee-related earnings per share year-over-year, despite facing significant fundraising challenges.

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Summary
  • Fee-Related Earnings: BRL61.9 million or BRL1.16 per share.
  • Adjusted Distributable Earnings: BRL58.4 million or BRL1.10 per share.
  • Quarterly Dividend: BRL0.17 per common share.
  • New Capital Subscription for VCP IV: Nearly BRL500 million.
  • Assets Under Management (Compass): Near BRL220 billion.
  • Management Fees: BRL126 million, up 18% year-over-year.
  • Retroactive Fees: Additional BRL14.9 million in net revenue.
  • Advisory Fees: Nearly BRL22 million year-to-date.
  • Fee-Related Earnings (FRE): BRL62 million or BRL1.16 per share, up 24% year-over-year.
  • Year-to-Date FRE: BRL116 million or BRL2.17 per share, up 18% year-over-year.
  • Non-Operational Expenses: Approximately BRL12 million related to Compass and MAV Capital transactions.
  • Performance Eligible Assets Under Management: Approximately BRL16 billion.
  • Gross Accrued Performance Fees: Exceed BRL350 million.
  • Adjusted Distributable Earnings (Q2 2024): BRL58 million or BRL1.10 per share, down 16% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Vinci Partners Investments Ltd (VINP, Financial) reported a 25% increase in fee-related earnings per share year-over-year.
  • The company successfully raised nearly BRL500 million in new capital subscriptions for VCP IV, despite challenging market conditions.
  • Vinci Partners Investments Ltd (VINP) secured its first commitment from an international institutional investor for the Vinci Credit Infra Fund.
  • The acquisition of MAV Capital added approximately BRL550 million in assets under management, enhancing their position in the agribusiness sector.
  • The integration process with Compass is progressing smoothly, with significant synergy gains expected from the merger.

Negative Points

  • The global asset management industry is facing significant challenges in raising capital, impacting Vinci Partners Investments Ltd (VINP)'s fundraising efforts.
  • The IP&S segment continued to experience outflows, particularly from pension strategies within the allocators and distributors channel.
  • Performance fees remained relatively modest due to market volatility in the first half of the year.
  • The company incurred approximately BRL12 million in non-operational expenses related to transactions with Compass and MAV Capital.
  • The macroeconomic environment remains unfavorable, with high interest rates locally and globally affecting fundraising and market performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you please talk about what type of clients and geographies have you been focusing on your fundraising for private markets? And do you believe it will be more challenging to raise money now that you are moving to focus more on international clients given the current market conditions? And also related to this topic, if you could remind us, out of the BRL15 billion target of fundraising from 2022 to 2024, how much have you raised so far?
A: (Alessandro Horta, CEO) The fundraising for private markets has been diversified across local and international investors. For private equity, recent fundraising included BRL550 million from both local and international investors, with international investors primarily from Europe. In infrastructure, we are seeing strong interest from Asia and Europe. As for the BRL15 billion target, we have raised close to BRL10 billion so far. (Bruno Zaremba, Chairman of Private Equity, IR) We expect significant contributions from SPS in the coming months.

Q: What are you expecting the increase in fundraising to come from mostly for next year?
A: (Alessandro Horta, CEO) Next year, we expect contributions from SPS IV, VIR V, VFDL-2, and a new opportunistic residential real estate fund. We also anticipate new credit products to be relevant. (Bruno Zaremba, Chairman of Private Equity, IR) We are developing new credit products and expect contributions from semi-liquid type funds, leveraging best practices and ideas from Ares.

Q: Can you comment on the strong appreciation of accrued performance fees this quarter and the timing of performance fees distributions?
A: (Bruno Zaremba, Chairman of Private Equity, IR) The appreciation was driven mainly by SPS funds. SPS I is already paying performance fees, and SPS III has started to accrue towards future performance fees. We expect SPS III to start paying performance fees by late 2025 or early 2026. VCP III will likely contribute later. The diversification of performance fees is expected to continue, with contributions from infra funds and other private market strategies.

Q: What is the difference between the operating profit on the financial statements and the operating profit in the presentation?
A: (Bruno Zaremba, Chairman of Private Equity, IR) The difference is due to non-cash impacts such as unrealized mark-to-market effects on GP commitments and stock option program expenses. This quarter, we had a negative impact from REIT performance and higher M&A expenses related to the MAV and Compass transactions.

Q: In the cash flow statement, there's a line for a contribution for retirement plans for BRL140 million. What is the origin of this line?
A: (Alessandro Horta, CEO) This line represents reserves for liabilities against pension plans carried by our insurance company, which was created as part of launching VRS.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.