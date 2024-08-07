Release Date: August 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd (VINP, Financial) reported a 25% increase in fee-related earnings per share year-over-year.

The company successfully raised nearly BRL500 million in new capital subscriptions for VCP IV, despite challenging market conditions.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd (VINP) secured its first commitment from an international institutional investor for the Vinci Credit Infra Fund.

The acquisition of MAV Capital added approximately BRL550 million in assets under management, enhancing their position in the agribusiness sector.

The integration process with Compass is progressing smoothly, with significant synergy gains expected from the merger.

Negative Points

The global asset management industry is facing significant challenges in raising capital, impacting Vinci Partners Investments Ltd (VINP)'s fundraising efforts.

The IP&S segment continued to experience outflows, particularly from pension strategies within the allocators and distributors channel.

Performance fees remained relatively modest due to market volatility in the first half of the year.

The company incurred approximately BRL12 million in non-operational expenses related to transactions with Compass and MAV Capital.

The macroeconomic environment remains unfavorable, with high interest rates locally and globally affecting fundraising and market performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you please talk about what type of clients and geographies have you been focusing on your fundraising for private markets? And do you believe it will be more challenging to raise money now that you are moving to focus more on international clients given the current market conditions? And also related to this topic, if you could remind us, out of the BRL15 billion target of fundraising from 2022 to 2024, how much have you raised so far?

A: (Alessandro Horta, CEO) The fundraising for private markets has been diversified across local and international investors. For private equity, recent fundraising included BRL550 million from both local and international investors, with international investors primarily from Europe. In infrastructure, we are seeing strong interest from Asia and Europe. As for the BRL15 billion target, we have raised close to BRL10 billion so far. (Bruno Zaremba, Chairman of Private Equity, IR) We expect significant contributions from SPS in the coming months.

Q: What are you expecting the increase in fundraising to come from mostly for next year?

A: (Alessandro Horta, CEO) Next year, we expect contributions from SPS IV, VIR V, VFDL-2, and a new opportunistic residential real estate fund. We also anticipate new credit products to be relevant. (Bruno Zaremba, Chairman of Private Equity, IR) We are developing new credit products and expect contributions from semi-liquid type funds, leveraging best practices and ideas from Ares.

Q: Can you comment on the strong appreciation of accrued performance fees this quarter and the timing of performance fees distributions?

A: (Bruno Zaremba, Chairman of Private Equity, IR) The appreciation was driven mainly by SPS funds. SPS I is already paying performance fees, and SPS III has started to accrue towards future performance fees. We expect SPS III to start paying performance fees by late 2025 or early 2026. VCP III will likely contribute later. The diversification of performance fees is expected to continue, with contributions from infra funds and other private market strategies.

Q: What is the difference between the operating profit on the financial statements and the operating profit in the presentation?

A: (Bruno Zaremba, Chairman of Private Equity, IR) The difference is due to non-cash impacts such as unrealized mark-to-market effects on GP commitments and stock option program expenses. This quarter, we had a negative impact from REIT performance and higher M&A expenses related to the MAV and Compass transactions.

Q: In the cash flow statement, there's a line for a contribution for retirement plans for BRL140 million. What is the origin of this line?

A: (Alessandro Horta, CEO) This line represents reserves for liabilities against pension plans carried by our insurance company, which was created as part of launching VRS.

