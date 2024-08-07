Q1 2025 Digital Turbine Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Digital Turbine 2025 first quarter results. Since will be in listen only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by the today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions to ask a question. You may press star, then one, your telephone to withdraw from the question queue, please press star then two. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Bartholomew, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets. Please go.



Brian Bartholomew - Digital Turbine Inc - Senior Vice President - Capital Markets and Strategy



Thank you, Anthony. Good afternoon and welcome to the Digital Turbine Fiscal 2025 first quarter earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today to discuss our results are CEO, Bill Stone and CFO, Barrett Garrison.



Before we get started, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are