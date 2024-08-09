Q2 2024 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Good morning and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Invesco Mortgage Capital second-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, todayâs call is being recorded.
Now I would like to turn the call over to Greg Seals, Investor Relations. Mr. Seals, you may begin.
Greg Seals - Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc - IR Contact Officer
Thank you, operator. And thanks to all of you joining us on Invesco Mortgage Capital's quarterly earnings call.
In addition to today's press release, we have provided a presentation that covers the topics we plan to address today. The press release and presentation are available on our website, invescomortgagecapital.com. This information can be found by going to the Investor Relations section of our website.
Our presentation today will include forward-looking statements and certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please review the disclosures on slide 2 of the presentation regarding these statements and measures as well as the appendix for the appropriate reconciliations to GAAP. Finally,
