Release Date: August 09, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Bechtle AG (BECTY, Financial) achieved a significant increase in cash flow from operating activities, totaling EUR141 million in the first half of the year, more than doubling the previous year's amount.

The company successfully acquired Magnetic Media Network in Italy, strengthening its market position and expanding its Apple-authorized enterprise reseller status.

Bechtle AG (BECTY) was awarded a contract by the state of Baden-Württemberg to deliver data analytics and AI services for e-government projects, positioning itself as a key player in public sector digital transformation.

The company secured a framework agreement with the procurement office of Germany's Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community for the supply of up to 300,000 Apple devices, worth up to EUR770 million.

Despite the challenging economic environment, Bechtle AG (BECTY) remains optimistic about the second half of the year, expecting improvements and growth driven by ongoing digital transformation and increased use of AI.

Negative Points

Bechtle AG (BECTY) had to revise its forecast downwards for the first time in 15 years due to a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The company experienced a lack of demand stimulus from the SMB sector and lower-than-expected seasonal demand from public sector clients in Germany.

Business volume growth in Q2 was minimal, with an increase of only 0.9%, and organic revenue declined by 4.8% in the second quarter.

EBIT was under considerable pressure due to higher fixed and personnel costs resulting from inflation, and a decline in other operating income.

The share price of Bechtle AG (BECTY) fell by around 10% in the reporting year, reflecting the broader economic challenges and market volatility.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the factors that led to the downward revision of your forecast?

A: (Thomas Olemotz, CEO) The challenging macroeconomic environment, particularly the lack of demand stimulus from the SMB sector and the delayed seasonal demand from public sector clients in Germany, were significant factors. Additionally, the economic sentiment in Europe deteriorated, impacting our top-line growth.

Q: How did the different business segments and regions perform in Q2?

A: (Thomas Olemotz, CEO) Performance was relatively weak across all business segments, indicating fundamental challenges due to the macroeconomic environment. The slightly better trend for our international companies was largely driven by acquisitions, while organic growth remained similar across regions.

Q: What were the main reasons for the pressure on EBIT in Q2?

A: (Thomas Olemotz, CEO) Three main reasons: higher fixed costs, particularly personnel costs due to inflation; lower top-line growth affecting vendor bonuses; and a decline in other operating income, which had previously helped alleviate cost pressure.

Q: Can you elaborate on the positive cash flow development?

A: (Thomas Olemotz, CEO) Cash flow from operating activities totaled EUR141 million in the first half of the year, more than doubling from the previous year. This reflects the success of our working capital management activities, despite weak growth naturally relieving capital lock-up.

Q: What are the key strategic events beyond financial figures in Q2?

A: (Thomas Olemotz, CEO) Key events include the acquisition of Magnetic Media Network in Italy, enhancing our market position; a contract with the state of Baden-Württemberg for AI services; and a significant framework agreement with Germany's Federal Ministry of the Interior for the supply of Apple devices.

Q: How do you view the outlook for the second half of 2024?

A: (Thomas Olemotz, CEO) Despite the current economic challenges, we remain optimistic about gradual improvement. We expect growth areas in digital transformation and AI, the end of support for Windows 10, and rising demand for cybersecurity to drive momentum, particularly in the public sector.

Q: What measures are you taking to manage workforce expansion?

A: (Thomas Olemotz, CEO) We are taking a measured approach to expanding our workforce, focusing on increasing efficiency through digitalization and AI. This deliberate strategy aims to balance growth with operational efficiency.

Q: How has the share price performed, and what are your communication strategies with investors?

A: (Thomas Olemotz, CEO) Our share price initially rose but then fell to around EUR40, losing about 10% of market capitalization. Despite this, we maintain transparent and reliable communication with the capital market, especially during turbulent times.

Q: Can you provide more details on the acquisition of Magnetic Media Network in Italy?

A: (Thomas Olemotz, CEO) The acquisition strengthens our position in the Italian market, adding nearly 100 employees and EUR70 million in revenue. It also enhances our capabilities as an Apple-authorized enterprise reseller, allowing us to offer comprehensive solutions based on iOS and Mac technologies.

Q: What is the significance of the AI contract with the state of Baden-Württemberg?

A: (Thomas Olemotz, CEO) The contract, worth up to EUR6 million, positions Bechtle as a key player in delivering data analytics and AI services for e-government projects. This success highlights our capabilities in driving digital transformation in public services and government administration.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.