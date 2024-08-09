EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG (XTER:EBK) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Performance Amidst Strategic Investments

EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG (XTER:EBK) reports robust earnings and significant progress in renewable energy projects for Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Summary
  • Adjusted EBITDA: EUR2.6 billion for H1 2024.
  • Adjusted Net Profit: Approximately EUR900 million for H1 2024.
  • Green Bond Issuances: EUR1.2 billion in July 2024.
  • Syndicated Credit Line: Enlarged to EUR2 billion.
  • Hydrogen Project Grants: EUR660 million awarded for three projects.
  • Installed Renewables Capacity: 6.5 gigawatts, representing 55% of overall generation portfolio.
  • Coal-Fired Generation Capacity Reduction: Almost 1 gigawatt in H1 2024.
  • CO2 Intensity Target: 290-350 grams per kilowatt hour for 2024.
  • Sustainable Generation Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA: Almost EUR1.5 billion.
  • Renewables Adjusted EBITDA: EUR596 million.
  • Thermal Generation and Trading Adjusted EBITDA: EUR855 million.
  • System Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA: Almost EUR1.2 billion.
  • Smart Infrastructure for Customers Adjusted EBITDA: EUR173 million.
  • Gross Investments: Roughly EUR2.5 billion for H1 2024.
  • Retained Cash Flow: EUR880 million for H1 2024.
  • Net Debt Increase: EUR0.9 billion due to net cash investments.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 09, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG (XTER:EBK, Financial) reported solid performance in Q2 2024, with earnings developing well across all segments.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for H1 2024 stood at EUR2.6 billion, and adjusted net profit was around EUR900 million, meeting expectations.
  • The company successfully issued green bonds totaling EUR1.2 billion, with 100% of the proceeds used for climate-friendly projects.
  • EnBW secured an attractive offshore wind site in the North Sea and received grants for large-scale hydrogen projects, strengthening its renewable energy portfolio.
  • The company reduced its coal-fired generation capacity by almost 1 gigawatt in H1 2024, significantly lowering its CO2 intensity target.

Negative Points

  • Adjusted EBITDA in the renewables segment decreased year-over-year due to lower realized electricity prices and lower trading results.
  • The company expects a lower adjusted EBITDA in the second half of the year compared to the first half, primarily due to seasonal factors in the grid business.
  • Net debt increased by EUR0.9 billion in H1 2024, mainly due to significant net cash investments.
  • Personnel expenses in both transmission and distribution grid businesses increased, slightly offsetting positive developments.
  • The company anticipates net debt to rise to EUR15 billion to EUR16 billion by year-end, driven by high investments in various projects.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How do you expect the business to develop beyond this year, particularly regarding the timetable for new projects like SuedLink, Ultranet, and Mona?
A: We expect SuedLink to be operational by late 2025 and Mona by 2029. SuedLink investments will yield immediate operating results. We do not foresee a decline in operating results in 2025 and beyond; instead, we anticipate a gradual increase in underlying operating results through 2030 due to high investments in various projects, including onshore wind and solar.

Q: Are you considering using Chinese wind turbines for your offshore projects?
A: Currently, we are not considering Chinese turbines for our projects. However, in the future, given the limited number of suppliers in Europe, it might make sense to explore this option.

Q: Have you secured a Contract for Difference (CfD) for the Mona project?
A: No, we have not secured a CfD for Mona yet. The Final Investment Decision (FID) is expected in 2026, and we plan to participate in the CfD auction that year. We are also considering Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) as an alternative.

Q: What is the current state of the PPA market in the UK?
A: The PPA market in the UK is robust, with significant demand driven by companies' efforts to decarbonize and reduce their CO2 footprints. We see a sensible interest in PPAs in the UK.

Q: Why is your adjusted EBITDA outlook for the second half of the year lower than the first half?
A: This is typical, especially in our grid business, where we usually see around 55% of EBITDA in the first half and 45% in the second half. This seasonal pattern explains the lower adjusted EBITDA outlook for the second half.

Q: What is your net debt outlook for the full year?
A: We expect net debt to increase from EUR12.6 billion to between EUR15 billion and EUR16 billion by year-end, driven by significant investments in projects like He Dreiht, UK projects, fuel switch projects, SuedLink, and Ultranet. Our gross investments for the full year are expected to be around EUR7 billion.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.