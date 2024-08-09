Release Date: August 09, 2024

Positive Points

Sequential improvement in sales and profitability compared to Q1 2024.

EBITDA increased by 69% year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance.

Forward restructuring program is advancing well, contributing to cost savings.

CapEx guidance for 2024 has been lowered to EUR 330 million, reflecting efficient asset utilization.

Free cash flow is expected to improve significantly in the forthcoming years.

Negative Points

Overall market remains soft, with no strong economic recovery in sight.

Agro industry demand is weaker than anticipated, affecting Q3 and Q4 performance.

Construction sector remains soft, impacting polymer additives and advanced intermediates.

Q3 is expected to be at best at Q2 levels, with Q4 traditionally being the weakest quarter.

High underutilized assets continue to be a challenge, affecting profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the urethanes divestment and the pricing environment? Also, what are the expected impacts of cost-cutting in Q3 and Q4?

A: The urethanes divestment process is on track, and the business is performing better than expected. The European Union's decision is a game changer, and we are assessing its impact. Regarding cost-cutting, we have achieved 80-90% of the planned redundancies, with savings more front-loaded in the first half of the year. (Matthias Zachert, CEO; Oliver Stratmann, CFO)

Q: What is the current utilization rate, and how does it compare to last year?

A: Utilization rates have improved from the low to mid-50s last year to the low 70s now. This increase is helping with fixed cost absorption, but one quarter cannot balance the shortfall of an entire year. (Oliver Stratmann, CFO)

Q: Can you elaborate on the seasonality of the Agro business and its impact on Q3 and Q4?

A: The Agro business typically has a strong Q1 and Q2, with Q3 and Q4 being softer. This year, Q4 is expected to be the weakest due to reduced demand from Agro customers. (Matthias Zachert, CEO)

Q: How has the order book visibility changed recently?

A: Order book visibility has stabilized, with customers returning to regular quarterly ordering patterns, except in the Agro industry, where destocking continues. (Matthias Zachert, CEO)

Q: Which end markets are compensating for the weakness in Agro and construction?

A: While we see soft volume increases in most industries, profitability is improving due to higher utilization and the end of destocking. (Matthias Zachert, CEO)

Q: Can you provide a sequential picture of volumes and prices from Q1 to Q2?

A: Q3 is expected to be softer due to seasonal plant maintenance and lower demand in the Agro industry. We will provide more details in November. (Matthias Zachert, CEO)

Q: How is the consumer protection segment performing, and is it recovering faster than other segments?

A: Consumer protection is seeing a soft volume increase as destocking ends, but the Agro segment remains weak. (Matthias Zachert, CEO)

Q: What are the upcoming refinancing needs through 2025, and how should we think about interest costs for next year?

A: A EUR500 million bond is due in May 2025, which has already been pre-financed. The next maturity is in 2026. Current average interest cost is 1.0%, but future financing may be more expensive. (Oliver Stratmann, CFO)

Q: Are there any specific end markets showing a change in demand, particularly in Europe?

A: The Agro industry is weaker, and automotive is seeing planned shutdowns in August and December. Aromatics are rebounding due to higher utilization. (Matthias Zachert, CEO)

Q: What is the outlook for net working capital and free cash flow for the rest of the year?

A: The working capital to sales ratio is expected to come down in Q3 and Q4, but it is uncertain if it will reach 21% by year-end. The focus remains on improving cash flow. (Oliver Stratmann, CFO)

