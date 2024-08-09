Silver Spike Investment Corp (SSIC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Investment Income and Robust Deal Pipeline

Silver Spike Investment Corp (SSIC) reports increased gross investment income and a growing deal pipeline despite challenges in the cannabis lending market.

Summary
  • Gross Investment Income: $3.1 million for Q2 2024, up from $2.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Expenses: Approximately $1 million, excluding loan portfolio acquisition expenses.
  • Net Investment Income (excluding transaction expenses): $2.1 million, up from $1.9 million last year.
  • Transaction-Related Expenses: $0.6 million for the quarter.
  • Net Investment Income: $1.5 million for the quarter.
  • Net Assets: $84.3 million at the end of the period, down due to dividends and transaction expenses.
  • Investment Income per Share (excluding transaction expenses): $0.33 per share, up from $0.31 last year.
  • Net Investment Income per Share: $0.25 per share.
  • Net Asset Value per Share: $13.56 per share as of June 30, 2024.
  • Quarterly Cash Dividend: $0.25 per share, payable on September 27 to stockholders of record on September 19.
  • Deal Pipeline: In excess of $550 million.
  • Portfolio Investment: Over $55 million invested with an average yield to maturity of almost 18%.
  • New Investments: Participated in a $13.3 million syndication for Workbox Holdings and invested in Ascent Wellness' 12.75% senior secured notes due 2029.
  • Portfolio Yield: Gross portfolio yield of 18%.
Release Date: August 09, 2024

Positive Points

  • Gross investment income increased to $3.1 million for the quarter, up from $2.9 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net investment income excluding transaction expenses was $2.1 million, compared to $1.9 million last year.
  • The Board declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, consistent with previous quarters.
  • The deal pipeline is robust and growing, with an active deal pipeline in excess of $550 million.
  • All portfolio positions are first lien loans or secured bonds, with none in non-accrual status and a gross portfolio yield of 18%.

Negative Points

  • Net assets at the end of the period were $84.3 million, down from last year primarily due to the payment of dividends and transaction expenses.
  • Transaction-related expenses for the quarter were approximately $0.6 million, impacting net investment income.
  • The macro environment for cannabis-related lending remains challenging and capital-scarce.
  • Confusion and skepticism around the rescheduling of cannabis and potential regime change could impact future operations.
  • The company’s net investment income for the quarter was $1.5 million, which would have been higher if not for transaction expenses.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the loan portfolio acquisition announced in the first quarter?
A: (Umesh Mahajan, CFO) The company entered into a definitive agreement to purchase a portfolio of loans from Chicago Atlantic Loan Portfolio LLC in exchange for newly issued shares of the company's common stock. The transaction is expected to close in early fourth-quarter 2024.

Q: What were the key financial highlights for the second quarter of 2024?
A: (Umesh Mahajan, CFO) Gross investment income was $3.1 million, up from $2.9 million last year. Net investment income excluding transaction expenses was $2.1 million, compared to $1.9 million last year. Net assets at the end of the period were $84.3 million, down primarily due to the payment of dividends and transaction expenses.

Q: Can you elaborate on the company's deal pipeline?
A: (Umesh Mahajan, CFO) The deal pipeline is robust and growing, with an active pipeline in excess of $550 million. Conversations with cannabis operators on their fundraising plans have picked up, driven by positive regulatory developments in key states.

Q: What is the status of the company's investment strategy expansion?
A: (Umesh Mahajan, CFO) The Board approved an expansion of the investment strategy to include companies outside of the cannabis and health and wellness sectors. This change became effective on April 22, 2024. The current deal pipeline does not yet reflect any non-cannabis prospects.

Q: Can you provide details on the portfolio summary as of August 8, 2024?
A: (Umesh Mahajan, CFO) The portfolio has over $55 million invested with an average yield to maturity of almost 18%. Recent investments include a partial paydown from Company D and a new investment in Company F, Workbox Holdings, a non-cannabis company. Subsequent to the quarter, another investment was made in Company G, Ascent Wellness.

Q: What are the macro trends affecting the cannabis-related lending business?
A: (Scott Gordon, CEO) The macro environment remains similar to last quarter, with some confusion and skepticism around rescheduling. However, state momentum continues to build, with Ohio launching its adult-use program and Florida awaiting a vote on adult use. Operating trends among larger operators are stable, and capital market activity has increased.

Q: How does the company view the current capital-scarce backdrop for the cannabis industry?
A: (Scott Gordon, CEO) The capital-scarce backdrop affords the company a strong position with respect to deal terms and pricing. While the core focus remains on opportunities within the cannabis ecosystem, the company is excited about building out its pipeline outside of that sector.

Q: What are the company's plans for future investments outside the cannabis sector?
A: (Scott Gordon, CEO) The company executed its first non-cannabis loan this past quarter and looks forward to increasing opportunities in this area going forward.

