Release Date: August 09, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

FREYR Battery Inc (FREY, Financial) has a strong cash position of over $200 million with no debt on its balance sheet.

The company has proven its ability to produce functional batteries using next-generation equipment on the 24M SemiSolid platform.

FREYR Battery Inc (FREY) has a global partnership and customer network, including leading partners across the entire battery value chain.

The company is focusing on advancing business development opportunities that are the quickest to market, such as downstream module and pack production.

FREYR Battery Inc (FREY) has a revamped Board and leadership team with extensive experience and expertise in the energy sector, capital formation, and deal-making.

Negative Points

The capital markets have been chaotic, making it challenging to raise capital for cell manufacturing in the West.

The company is facing significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

There is a surplus of battery production in Asia, which poses a competitive challenge for FREYR Battery Inc (FREY).

The battery industry is facing challenges such as improving battery safety, increasing energy density, and driving down raw material and conversion costs.

The company needs to implement additional measures to extend its runway to approximately 36 months without assuming the addition of any new sources of funding.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Tom, with you being back in the CEO role, what are some of the key takeaways and how do you prioritize the various business opportunities?

A: Our primary focus is to generate revenue and EBITDA as quickly as possible. Given the challenging capital markets, we are targeting less capital-intensive opportunities in the module and pack space, leveraging the surplus of battery production in Asia. We are also exploring upstream, midstream, and downstream opportunities, but will only pursue them when linked to relevant financing. Additionally, we are open to consolidation opportunities in the battery space.

Q: Can you provide some insights into the key learnings from the CQP facility and any new business cases for it?

A: Operating a next-generation battery technology is complex, but our team has successfully built, commissioned, and started operations. We are now focusing on producing safer, higher energy density, longer cycle life, and lower cost batteries. We will be testing various solutions to enhance competitiveness and leverage our proven operational asset to implement additional measures.

Q: How does FREYR plan to achieve its goal of generating first revenue and EBITDA by 2025?

A: We intend to unlock value from our real assets, including Giga Arctic, Giga America, and our technology licensees. We are focusing on downstream module and pack opportunities, which are financeable due to their modest capital intensity and attractive economic returns. We are finalizing commercial agreements and technical solutions with top-tier partners and will announce specifics soon.

Q: What measures are being taken to extend FREYR's cash liquidity runway to 36 months?

A: We are implementing a cost control initiative to reduce operating expenses and capital spending until we have definitive agreements that catalyze development and EBITDA visibility. Our significant cash balance and debt-free balance sheet provide flexibility, and we are pursuing various sources of non-dilutive funding linked to our product portfolio.

Q: How is FREYR adapting to the current financing and battery cell pricing environment?

A: Adaptability is key. We have refocused our business development efforts on projects that are quickest to market, particularly downstream module and pack opportunities. These projects are less capital-intensive and offer highly attractive economic returns. We are also exploring value generation from our existing assets, including Giga Arctic.

Q: What is the significance of FREYR's recent successes at the CQP on the 24M platform?

A: The technical milestones achieved at the CQP have proven our ability to produce batteries on a novel technology platform, attracting attention from potential partners. We will continue to work with current and new partners to develop competitive battery solutions based on the 24M platform and explore complementary avenues to leverage our digital assets.

Q: How does FREYR view the long-term growth trends in the battery industry?

A: We believe we are in the early stages of a structural and exponential growth trend for batteries, driven by the need for reliable, affordable, clean, dispatchable energy. Battery solutions will increasingly be recognized as key enablers of the energy transition, and FREYR is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend with our partnerships and technology solutions.

Q: What are FREYR's plans for the Giga Arctic project?

A: Giga Arctic provides interesting use cases given its scale and flexibility. We are exploring multiple opportunities to generate value from this asset and will update the market as we finalize decisions. Our focus is on generating revenue and EBITDA as quickly as possible, and Giga Arctic plays a key role in this strategy.

Q: How does FREYR plan to maintain its competitive edge in the battery industry?

A: We are focused on improving battery safety, increasing energy density, reducing costs, and enhancing both electrochemical and electromechanical aspects of battery production. We will continue to develop competitive battery solutions based on the 24M platform and explore additional opportunities around novel materials, recycling options, and improved cell designs.

Q: What is the role of FREYR's strong balance sheet in its strategic plans?

A: Our strong balance sheet and significant cash position provide flexibility to be patient while prioritizing capital formation tied to specific projects. This allows us to adapt quickly to market conditions and pursue value-enhancing opportunities without the immediate need for additional funding.

