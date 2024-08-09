Aug 09, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT

So good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining the call. To give a brief update on the 1Q FY25 results and address investor questions, we have the management of Prudent Corporate Advisory Limited, represented by Mr. Sanjay Shah, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Shirish Patel, CEO and Whole-Time Director; Mr. Chirag Shah, Whole-Time Director; Mr. Chirag Kothari, CFO; and Mr. Parth Parekh from Investor Relations. Now, we would request the management to start with the opening comments, post which we can open the floor for Q&A.



Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sanjay Shah - Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd - Managing Director, Executive Chairman of the Board



Thank you, Lalit, and good morning to everyone. I warmly welcome all of you to Prudent's first quarter earnings call. Thank you all for taking time to join us today. I trust you have the investor presentation, which we uploaded on the exchanges yesterday, as we'll be referring to it during discussions. So before diving into the quarterly