On August 9, 2024, David Wilkinson, the CEO of NCR Voyix Corp (VYX, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 247,592 shares of NCR Voyix Corp.

NCR Voyix Corp is a technology company specializing in software and services that automate digital transactions. The company's solutions are used in various sectors including retail, financial services, and hospitality.

The shares were acquired at a price of $11.05 each, valuing the transaction at $110,500. This purchase aligns with a broader pattern of insider buying at the company. Over the past year, there have been four insider buys and no insider sales at NCR Voyix Corp.

The stock's market cap stands at approximately $1.67 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate of NCR Voyix Corp is $8.43 per share, suggesting that the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider buying activity may be of interest to investors looking for signals from company leadership regarding the valuation and future prospects of NCR Voyix Corp.

