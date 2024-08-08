On August 8, 2024, Brian Webb-Walsh, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of NCR Voyix Corp (VYX, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this acquisition, the insider now owns 142,288 shares of NCR Voyix Corp.

NCR Voyix Corp is a technology company specializing in software and services for consumer transactions. The company's offerings include point-of-sale (POS) terminals, automated teller machines (ATMs), and related software.

The purchase occurred at a stock price of $11.51, valuing the transaction at approximately $115,100. This price gives NCR Voyix Corp a market cap of $1.672 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of NCR Voyix Corp is estimated at $8.43 per share, suggesting that the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.37.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

Over the past year, the insider has increased their holdings by 10,000 shares, with no recorded sales. The overall insider transaction history for NCR Voyix Corp shows a trend of more insider buying than selling, with 4 insider buys and 0 insider sells over the last year.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the insider’s confidence in the future prospects of NCR Voyix Corp, despite the current valuation metrics indicating that the stock is overvalued based on its GF Value.

