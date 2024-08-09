Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Revenue Growth Amid Significant Settlement Impact

Despite a notable increase in revenue, Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) faced substantial financial challenges due to the PREPA settlement.

Summary
  • Total Revenue: $51.5 million in Q2 2024, up from $43.2 million in Q1 2024.
  • Net Loss: $156 million or a loss of $3.25 per diluted share in Q2 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Negative $160.7 million in Q2 2024, primarily due to the PREPA settlement charges.
  • CapEx: $4.9 million in Q2 2024, with a 2024 budget of $12 million.
  • SG&A Expenses: $97.5 million in Q2 2024, significantly increased due to PREPA settlement charges.
  • Cash on Hand: $10.3 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Available Borrowing Capacity: $14.3 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Infrastructure Services Revenue: $31.4 million in Q2 2024, up from $25 million in Q1 2024.
  • Sand Division Sales: 141,000 tons at $22.73 per ton in Q2 2024.
Release Date: August 09, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK, Financial) reached a significant settlement agreement with PREPA, expected to bring in $188.4 million.
  • The company plans to use a portion of the settlement proceeds to pay off its term credit facility, improving its financial position.
  • Infrastructure Services business demonstrated growth both sequentially and year-over-year, with increased bidding opportunities.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet with cash on hand and an undrawn revolving credit facility.
  • Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) is strategically positioned to capitalize on anticipated demand increases in 2025.

Negative Points

  • Second quarter results were impacted by a $170.7 million non-cash and non-recurring expense related to the PREPA settlement.
  • Continued softness in natural gas basins led to underutilization of assets and a decline in well completion services.
  • Sand division saw a slight decline in sales volume and pricing compared to the first quarter.
  • The company reported a net loss of $156 million for the second quarter, primarily due to the PREPA settlement charges.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was negative $160.7 million for the second quarter, reflecting the impact of the settlement agreement.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you remind me how you get work for infrastructure projects, especially after natural disasters?
A: We get contacted early on when the path of storms becomes evident. We deploy crews right outside the storm's path to quickly move in post-storm. Contracts are usually with investor-owned utilities, not FEMA, and can be under mutual assistance or direct requests from utilities.

Q: Are you involved in building out microgrids for EMPs?
A: We have done some work in this area, but mostly for utilities in the region where the EMP is located.

Q: Do you have a sense of the timing for the payment from PREPA?
A: The payment must go through the Title III court, with the hearing scheduled for September 18. After court approval, PREPA has a set number of days to pay, likely resulting in receiving the money by the tail end of Q3 or early Q4.

Q: What are the priority uses of cash once you pay down the term loan?
A: We will invest in our T&D group, including engineering and transmission and distribution services, modernize our frac fleet, and invest in portfolio companies with the best return on invested capital. We will also look for growth opportunities.

Q: Can you provide more details on the PREPA settlement and its impact?
A: The settlement agreement with PREPA is for $188.4 million. We plan to use part of this to pay off our term credit facility and the remaining amount to invest back into our businesses and for general corporate purposes.

Q: How did the second quarter results compare to the first quarter?
A: Total revenue increased by 19% to $51.5 million, primarily due to increased infrastructure and storm-related work. However, there was continued softness in natural gas-heavy basins, impacting our well completion services division.

Q: What are your expectations for the second half of the year and beyond?
A: We expect activity levels to remain relatively flat in the second half of the year, with potential for a ramp-up in 2025. We are strategically positioned to capitalize on this anticipated demand.

Q: How is your Infrastructure Services division performing?
A: The Infrastructure Services division demonstrated sequential and year-over-year growth. We are seeing an uptick in bidding opportunities in engineering, fiber, and transmission and distribution, and expect continued growth in revenue and EBITDA.

Q: What is the impact of the PREPA settlement on your financials?
A: The settlement resulted in a $170.7 million non-cash and non-recurring expense. This significantly impacted our net loss for the second quarter, which was $156 million or a loss of $3.25 per diluted share.

Q: What are your plans for capital expenditures in 2024?
A: Our CapEx budget for 2024 is $12 million, up from $9 million. It is heavily weighted towards pressure pumping, but we will continue to align our spending with customer demand.

