KT Corp (KT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Partnerships and Financial Performance

KT Corp (KT) reports mixed results with strategic advancements in AI and cloud services amidst challenges in operating profit.

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 09, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • KT Corp (KT, Financial) executed a strategic partnership with Microsoft to enhance AI cloud and IT domain capabilities.
  • The company is focusing on structural profitability improvement and sustainable intrinsic growth.
  • KT Corp (KT) reported a 2.5% year-over-year increase in wireless revenue, driven by 5G subscriber growth and higher roaming revenue.
  • The company canceled 5.14 million treasury shares and decided on a Q2 cash dividend payout of KRW500 per share.
  • KT Corp (KT) saw a 17.1% year-over-year increase in IDC revenue, driven by global customers and timely monetization of DBO projects.

Negative Points

  • Operating profit fell 14.3% year-over-year on a consolidated basis due to collective wage agreements.
  • Net income was down 5.1% year-over-year to KRW410.5 billion due to lower operating profit.
  • Operating expenses increased by 1.4% year-over-year, driven by higher labor and business costs.
  • Revenue for BC Card was down 6.8% year-over-year due to lower acquiring volume following the economic downturn.
  • Home fixed line revenue declined 7.8% year-over-year to KRW175.6 billion.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the strategic partnership with Microsoft and its expected impact on KT's business?
A: (Min Jang, CFO): The partnership with Microsoft focuses on AI cloud and IT cooperation. By leveraging KT's B2B customer base and Microsoft's AI capabilities, we aim to address Korea's rising AI demand. This collaboration will help us develop sovereign cloud and AI solutions, ensuring data and AI sovereignty for domestic customers. We plan to engage in joint R&D projects, service development tailored to Korea, and talent cultivation.

Q: What are the key financial highlights for the second quarter of 2024?
A: (Min Jang, CFO): Consolidated revenue was KRW6,546.4 billion, flat year-over-year, while stand-alone revenue increased by 1.4%. Operating profit fell 14.3% year-over-year on a consolidated basis due to an earlier-than-usual collective wage agreement. Excluding this impact, consolidated operating profit decreased by 3.1%, while stand-alone operating profit increased by 3.9%.

Q: How is KT addressing the decline in operating profit?
A: (Min Jang, CFO): We are streamlining low-margin businesses and focusing on structural profitability improvements. This includes rationalizing our solar energy, digital logistics, and healthcare businesses, and transitioning AICC and robotics from infrastructure-based to service-oriented models. Although short-term sales may decline, we expect long-term profit improvement.

Q: What is the status of KT's 5G subscriber base and its impact on wireless revenue?
A: (Min Jang, CFO): Our 5G subscriber base surpassed 10 million, achieving a 75% penetration rate. This, along with higher roaming revenue and MVNO business expansion, boosted wireless revenue by 2.5% year-over-year to KRW1,765.1 billion. We continue to offer diverse rate plans to cement our subscriber base.

Q: Can you provide an update on KT's B2B business performance?
A: (Min Jang, CFO): B2B business revenue declined by 1% year-over-year due to the rationalization of low-margin businesses, including solar energy. Despite this, we saw double-digit growth in AI contact center services and meaningful revenue from our LLM model's global expansion, particularly with the Jasmine Group in Thailand.

Q: How did KT's subsidiaries perform in the second quarter?
A: (Min Jang, CFO): BC Card's revenue was down 6.8% year-over-year, but operating profit increased due to stabilizing costs. Skylife's revenue dipped 2.5% due to a decline in pay TV subscribers and home shopping advertising. KT Cloud saw a 17.1% revenue increase, driven by IDC revenue from global customers. KT Estate's revenue grew by 7.1%, particularly in the hotel segment due to higher demand from global tourists.

Q: What are KT's plans for the media business?
A: (Min Jang, CFO): We plan to utilize AI technology to lead the media industry's transformation. This includes introducing an on-device AI set-top box in the second half of the year. Despite a 14.8% revenue decline in our content subsidiary, we are seeing meaningful results from digital advertising and original drama productions.

Q: What are KT's future plans to enhance shareholder value?
A: (Min Jang, CFO): We will continue to expand cooperation with global IT tech companies to solidify our position as an AICT company. Additionally, we will streamline our businesses to drive sustainable profit growth and enhance shareholder value.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.