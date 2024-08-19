Brett Sandercock, Chief Financial Officer of ResMed Inc (RMD, Financial), sold 1,000 shares of the company on August 8, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 89,056 shares of ResMed Inc.

ResMed Inc is a global leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and other chronic diseases.

Over the past year, Brett Sandercock has sold a total of 19,000 shares of ResMed Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of ResMed Inc were trading at $212.16, giving the company a market cap of approximately $31.67 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 31.10, which is above the industry median of 27.71.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of ResMed Inc is estimated at $274.31 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.