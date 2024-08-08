On August 8, 2024, Director H Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 30,924 shares of the company.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a global professional services firm, assists clients in improving performance, complying with complex regulations, and reducing costs. The company delivers services to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including healthcare organizations, educational institutions, governmental entities, and Fortune 500 companies.

Over the past year, H Lockhart has sold a total of 6,242 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Huron Consulting Group Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 41 insider sells over the same timeframe.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc were trading at $102.61 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 24.36, which is above the industry median of 16.96 and also higher than the company’s historical median.

The stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, based on a GF Value of $106.27. The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent sale by Director H Lockhart continues the trend of insider selling at Huron Consulting Group Inc, which may be of interest to current and potential investors monitoring insider behaviors and company valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.