Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses, Revenue Falls Short at $4.5 Million

Revenue Falls Short of Analyst Expectations

Summary
  • Revenue: $4.5 million, fell short of estimates of $5.63 million and down from $7.9 million in the prior year second quarter.
  • System Revenue: $0.2 million, significantly lower than $3.3 million in the prior year second quarter due to delays in hospital construction schedules.
  • Recurring Revenue: $4.3 million, compared to $4.6 million in the prior year second quarter, remaining relatively stable.
  • Gross Margin: 74% of revenue, indicating strong profitability on the revenue generated.
  • Net Loss: ($5.8) million, compared to ($5.0) million in the previous year, reflecting increased operating expenses.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $15.2 million with no debt, maintaining a strong liquidity position.
  • Operating Expenses: $9.3 million, including $2.5 million in non-cash stock compensation expense, impacted by higher acquisition-related legal costs and regulatory activities.
Article's Main Image

On August 12, 2024, Stereotaxis Inc (STXS, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Stereotaxis Inc is engaged in robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. The company's mission is the discovery, development, and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. The company's revenue generation is derived from the streams of Systems; Disposables, Royalty; and Sublease, of which a majority of revenue is generated from the Disposables, service and accessories stream. The company generates the majority of revenue from the United States.

1823095196712333312.png

Performance and Challenges

Stereotaxis Inc (STXS, Financial) reported revenue of $4.5 million for Q2 2024, a significant decline from $7.9 million in the same quarter last year. This figure also falls short of the analyst estimate of $5.63 million. The company attributed the revenue shortfall to delays in hospital construction schedules, which impacted system revenue. System revenue came in at $0.2 million, down from $3.3 million in the prior year. Recurring revenue was $4.3 million, compared to $4.6 million in the previous year, remaining relatively stable.

Gross margin for the quarter stood at 74%, reflecting the company's ability to maintain profitability on its recurring revenue streams despite the overall revenue decline. However, operating expenses increased to $9.3 million, including $2.5 million in non-cash stock compensation expense, leading to an operating loss of $6.0 million and a net loss of $5.8 million. Excluding non-cash stock compensation, adjusted operating expenses were $6.8 million, compared to $6.9 million in the prior year.

Financial Achievements and Metrics

Despite the revenue shortfall, Stereotaxis Inc (STXS, Financial) made significant strategic progress. The company successfully obtained CE mark in Europe and submitted a 510(k) application in the US for its next-generation robotic system, GenesisX. Additionally, the acquisition of Access Point Technologies (APT) was completed, which is expected to bolster future revenue streams.

Key financial metrics from the income statement include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $4.5 million $7.9 million
Gross Margin 74% 53%
Operating Loss ($6.0) million ($5.3) million
Net Loss ($5.8) million ($5.0) million

From the balance sheet, Stereotaxis Inc (STXS, Financial) reported cash and cash equivalents of $15.2 million as of June 30, 2024, with no debt, providing a solid liquidity position to support ongoing strategic initiatives.

Analysis and Outlook

The company's strategic initiatives, including the launch of GenesisX and the acquisition of APT, are expected to drive future growth. However, the current revenue shortfall and increased operating expenses pose challenges. The company's ability to convert its strategic progress into commercial success will be crucial in the coming quarters.

In summary, while Stereotaxis Inc (STXS, Financial) faced revenue challenges in Q2 2024, its strategic advancements and strong liquidity position provide a foundation for potential future growth. Investors will be keenly watching the company's ability to execute on its strategic initiatives and improve its financial performance in the second half of the year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Stereotaxis Inc for further details.

