On August 9, 2024, Stephen Tulenko, President of Moody's Analytics, sold 500 shares of Moody's Corporation (MCO, Financial) at a price of $464.06 per share. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 6,646.693 shares of the company.

Moody's Corporation is a global integrated risk assessment firm that provides analytical solutions and financial intelligence for investors, finance professionals, and policymakers. The company operates through two main segments: Moody's Investors Service, which offers credit ratings and research; and Moody's Analytics, which provides tools, solutions, and insights for risk management.

Over the past year, Stephen Tulenko has sold a total of 9,194 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Moody's Corporation, where there have been 21 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Moody's Corporation were trading at $464.06 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $83.86 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 45.47, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 18 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is set at $396.87, indicating that Moody's Corporation is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation trends.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.