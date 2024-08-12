Director Salvatore Abbate Acquires Shares of ArcBest Corp (ARCB)

On August 12, 2024, Salvatore Abbate, a director at ArcBest Corp (ARCB, Financial), purchased 1,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 3,650 shares of ArcBest Corp.

ArcBest Corp is a logistics company that provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company's activities include less-than-truckload carrier services and various logistics operations, including managed transportation and supply chain management.

The shares were acquired at a price of $103.93 per share, valuing the transaction at $103,930. This acquisition has increased the insider's stake in the company significantly, reflecting a potential confidence in the firm's future prospects.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for ArcBest Corp shows a total of 2 insider buys and 6 insider sells. Salvatore Abbate has purchased a total of 1,000 shares and sold none in the same period.

The stock's current price gives ArcBest Corp a market cap of approximately $2.44 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 19.48, above both the industry median of 13.56 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider buy might interest investors as it could signal a positive outlook from an insider perspective, despite the stock trading at a higher price-earnings ratio compared to its peers.

