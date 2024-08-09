On August 9, 2024, Matthew Mcbrady, a Director at Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON, Financial), sold 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 4,892 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc.

Axon Enterprise Inc, known for its comprehensive public safety technologies, including electrical weapons, body cameras, and evidence management software, is a key player in the law enforcement sector.

The shares were sold at a price of $364.66, valuing the transaction at approximately $728,320. This sale has contributed to the ongoing trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 18 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

The current market cap of Axon Enterprise Inc stands at approximately $27.81 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 97.11, significantly above both the industry median of 33.605 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Axon Enterprise Inc is $282.48 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.29.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

