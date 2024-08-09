On August 9, 2024, Paul Paradis, Executive Director & President of Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial), sold 3,290 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 182,982 shares of Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle Inc operates as a financial technology company, providing payment platforms that facilitate payments between consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and India. The company's innovative solutions aim to empower users by offering financial flexibility and control.

Over the past year, Paul Paradis has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. He has sold a total of 40,240 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 60 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Sezzle Inc were priced at $103.27 on the day of the transaction, bringing the company's market cap to approximately $669.751 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 16.88, which is above the industry median of 14.42.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Sezzle Inc is estimated at $33.85 per share, which suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.05.

The insider's recent sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of Sezzle Inc, especially considering the stock's current valuation relative to its GF Value.

