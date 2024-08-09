On August 9, 2024, David Richards, a Director at BGC Group Inc (BGC, Financial), executed a sale of 43,893 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 14,506 shares of BGC Group Inc.

BGC Group Inc operates in the financial sector, providing brokerage services to the financial and real estate markets. The company's services include trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, processing, information, and other back-office services.

Over the past year, David Richards has sold a total of 43,893 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 2 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of BGC Group Inc were trading at $9.02 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $4.418 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 36.32, which is above both the industry median of 18 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $5.63, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.6, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors, especially in the context of the company's current valuation and stock performance trends.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.