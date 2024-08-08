On August 8, 2024, Director Edwin Santos sold 10,448 shares of Flywire Corp (FLYW, Financial) at a price of $18.58 per share, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 10,466 shares of the company.

Flywire Corp is a global payments enablement and software company. The company simplifies the process of complex payments across industries including education, healthcare, and travel.

Over the past year, Edwin Santos has sold a total of 10,448 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend seen within Flywire Corp, where there have been no insider buys but 45 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Flywire Corp were trading at $18.58 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $2.17 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Flywire Corp is $36.84, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.5.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation relative to its market price.

