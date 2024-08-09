Director Jacques Aigrain sold 25,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN, Financial) on August 9, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 12,628 shares of the company.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc specializes in providing investment data management and reporting solutions. The company's services cater to a diverse clientele, including asset managers, insurance companies, and large corporations, offering them clear, concise, and tailored investment information.

Over the past year, Jacques Aigrain has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 25,000 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale aligns with a broader trend observed within the company, where insider activity has predominantly consisted of sales. In the past year, there have been 47 insider sales and no insider buys.

On the date of the sale, shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc were priced at $22.35. This valuation places the company's market cap at approximately $4.89 billion.

The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business projections. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, considering the broader market and company-specific factors.

