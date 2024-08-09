Aug 09, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Smartfit webcast to announce the results of the second quarter of 2024. For those who do not know me, I am [Mateo] to Investor Relations Manager. Before starting, an important message for those who are listening to the conference in English. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Smartfit's conference call to discuss the results of the second quarter of 2024.
This call will be translated into English. To access the English mode, click on the interpretation button in the icon at the bottom of the screen and choose your preferred language. There is also an option to mute the original audio in Portuguese by clicking on mute original audio.
Today with us, we have Mr. Edgard Corona, CEO; Andre Pezeta, CFO; Diogo Corona, COO; Jose Luiz Rizzardo, IRO and M&A Director and Treasury; Alexandre Gregianin, CTO; and Juana Melo, Legal Officer.
Participants will be connected in listen-only mode during the company's presentation. Then we are going to start our questions-and-answer session when further instructions will be provided. As a reminder, the
Q2 2024 Smartfit Escola de Ginastica e Danca SA Earnings Call (English, Portuguese) Transcript
Aug 09, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...