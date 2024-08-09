Aug 09, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Smartfit webcast to announce the results of the second quarter of 2024. For those who do not know me, I am [Mateo] to Investor Relations Manager. Before starting, an important message for those who are listening to the conference in English. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Smartfit's conference call to discuss the results of the second quarter of 2024.



This call will be translated into English. To access the English mode, click on the interpretation button in the icon at the bottom of the screen and choose your preferred language. There is also an option to mute the original audio in Portuguese by clicking on mute original audio.



Today with us, we have Mr. Edgard Corona, CEO; Andre Pezeta, CFO; Diogo Corona, COO; Jose Luiz Rizzardo, IRO and M&A Director and Treasury; Alexandre Gregianin, CTO; and Juana Melo, Legal Officer.



Participants will be connected in listen-only mode during the company's presentation. Then we are going to start our questions-and-answer session when further instructions will be provided. As a reminder, the