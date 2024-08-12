On August 12, 2024, Scott Hill, Director at Cardlytics Inc (CDLX, Financial), purchased 40,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's total holdings to 40,000 shares.

Cardlytics Inc operates a platform inside banking channels that presents marketing and rewards programs. The company collaborates with financial institutions to run bank rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships.

The purchase occurred at a stock price of $3.58, valuing the transaction at approximately $143,200. Following this transaction, the market cap of Cardlytics Inc stands at $175.437 million.

Over the past year, there have been 7 insider buys and 17 insider sells at Cardlytics Inc. The insider's recent acquisition contrasts with the broader trend of more frequent insider sales over buys.

Regarding valuation, Cardlytics Inc's shares are currently trading significantly below the GF Value of $12.60, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.28. This valuation suggests that the stock might be a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice before investing.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider purchase could signal a belief in the company's potential value or a strategic move to increase ownership, aligning more closely with company outcomes. Investors should monitor insider transactions as part of their research, alongside comprehensive analysis of the company's fundamentals and market conditions.

