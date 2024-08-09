On August 9, 2024, Robert Smith, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Chief Development Officer of Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW, Financial), sold 4,950 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 6,397 shares of the company.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW, Financial) is a holding company that primarily operates through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service. This subsidiary generates, sells, and delivers electricity and energy-related products and services in Arizona. The company is known for its significant role in the energy sector within its region.

Over the past year, Robert Smith has sold a total of 6,560 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been four insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp were trading at $85.8 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $9.74 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 15.85, which is above the industry median of 14.9 but below the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of Pinnacle West Capital Corp is $86.76, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value, which considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, considering the broader market and company-specific valuations.

