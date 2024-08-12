Release Date: August 12, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE, Financial) received FDA breakthrough device designation for their cardiac surgical system, emphasizing the unique potential benefits of their technology.

The company successfully completed its first U.S. soft tissue ablation cases following FDA clearance, marking significant progress in their clinical applications.

PLSE expanded its leadership team and moved its headquarters to Miami, Florida, while maintaining its Hayward office, indicating strategic growth and operational expansion.

The company significantly strengthened its balance sheet through a successful rights offering, raising $60 million with the potential to raise an additional $66 million upon warrant exercise.

PLSE's Nanot PFA technology shows great promise in multiple clinical applications, including soft tissue ablation, epicardial ablation, and endocardial catheter ablation, potentially improving patient outcomes across various disease states.

Negative Points

Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $26.2 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $58.7 million the previous year, indicating a significant cash burn.

Total GAAP costs and expenses increased by $1.5 million to $11.7 million in Q2 2024, primarily driven by an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

The company anticipates an increase in cash burn as they enter the active phases of their three different studies, which could strain financial resources.

PLSE's pathway to market for their cardiac surgical system will require a PMA application, which is a more rigorous and time-consuming process compared to a 510(k) submission.

The company has not yet provided detailed information about the anticipated cash burn for future studies, creating uncertainty about the financial impact of their ongoing clinical trials.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide feedback on the initial cases for the cardiac surgical claim side, particularly regarding the speed and safety of the surgeries?

A: Based on extensive preclinical data, NOPFA in cardiac surgical ablation shows many advantages over RF, including speed and the ability to make consistent full-thickness lesions. The initial procedures performed well, were efficient, and the clinicians were excited by the device's performance. The regulatory pathway for approval in the US will be a PMA application rather than a 510(k) to allow for specific indications for atrial fibrillation treatment, which should lead to quicker market adoption. - Kevin Danahy, President

Q: Why is the company targeting benign thyroid nodules for the soft tissue ablation product, and what is the market opportunity?

A: The benign thyroid nodule market is significant, with an estimated 1.3 million people worldwide affected. Current treatments include surgical resection, which can leave scars and require lifetime hormone replacement therapy, or doing nothing. Nanot PFA offers a non-thermal, minimally invasive option that can shrink nodules without risking thermal spread to surrounding structures, representing a great opportunity. - Kevin Danahy, President

Q: How well capitalized is the company to handle three concurrent studies in 2025?

A: Historically, the average cash burn has been about $9 million per quarter. While cash burn will increase with the active phases of the three studies, the company has not yet provided specific future cash burn information. However, the current cash on hand is expected to take the company into 2026, excluding any exercise of warrants from the rights offering. - Kevin Danahy, President

Q: What are the benefits of pursuing a PMA application for the cardiac surgical system instead of a 510(k)?

A: Pursuing a PMA application allows for a specific indication for atrial fibrillation treatment, which can lead to quicker market adoption. It enables the company to market, sell, and train users specifically for atrial fibrillation, providing significant benefits over a general indication statement. - Kevin Danahy, President

Q: Can you provide an update on the first-in-human feasibility study for the catheter-based endocardial AF application?

A: The first-in-human feasibility study is underway in Prague, with approval for expanded enrollment from 30 to 60 patients. The initial results are encouraging, showing ease of use and effective pulmonary vein isolation. The company plans to design a pivotal clinical study for FDA approval, aiming to begin a US IDE pivotal clinical study next year. - Kevin Danahy, President

